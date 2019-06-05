June has a very important date and that day is Flag Day. Flag Day is a day for all Americans to celebrate and show respect for our flag, its designers and makers

The month of May came to an end and June is here. June has a very important date and that day is Flag Day. Flag Day is a day for all Americans to celebrate and show respect for our flag, its designers and makers.

The American Flag is a symbol of strength, honor and freedom. Thank you to the men and women who served our country in the name of freedom.

I believe every generation of Americans have one thing in common — their love of the United States of America. And there is no greater symbol of the United States than its red, white and blue flag.

Our flag is a representation of our independence and our unity as a nation — One Nation, Under God, Indivisible. Our flag has a proud and glorious history. It was at the lead of every battle fought by Americans. Many people have died protecting it. It even stands proudly on the surface of the moon.

As Americans, we have every right to be proud of our culture, our nation and our flag. So raise yours June 14, and every day with pride.

It's very disrespectful to those who gave their all for our nation, when at public events, athletic events and races, a few spectators will not stand and show respect to “Old Glory” when the colors are presented. Maybe these people don't understand what they are supposed to do.

The following is a short code of the Pledge and flag etiquette that can be shared with others.

The Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag should be rendered by standing at attention facing the flag with the right hand over the heart. When not in uniform, men should remove their headdress with their right hand and hold it at their left shoulder, the hand being over the heart. Persons in uniform should remain silent, face the flag and render the military salute.

The U.S. Flag is our symbol of freedom. It is our right to protect the flag from those who would want to harm it as an expression of choice. It is our duty and honor as Americans to protect the flag of the United States. Protection of our flag from physical desecration impairs no one's free speech. It does not prevent ideas from being expressed or censorship of ideas.

If the flag is precious enough to cover the coffin of our fallen heroes, it is precious enough to protect it. It is not just a piece of cloth with colors. We aren't talking about ties or bikinis, or birthday cakes with representations of the flag on them. No one would place a tie or bikini or cake on the coffin of a veteran.

In addition, the flag represents the many freedoms, rights and responsibilities not entrusted to the citizens of any other country in the world. Therefore, let's not forget to honor “Old Glory” on June 14. Display Her proudly and ask your friends and neighbors to do the same.

Displaying the flag shows support for the young men and women serving in Iraq, Afghanistan, North Africa and in over 130 foreign lands around the world. Display it proudly. Shouldn't a symbol so significant to so many people be protected, the same as a U.S. mailbox or a dollar bill? Old Glory is worth it. Wave Her proudly June 14.

Jess Ornelas

Hannibal