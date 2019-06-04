This week, MillerCoors is donating 50,000 cans of water to residents and first responders impacted by flooding in Quincy, Ill. and Hannibal.

This week, MillerCoors is donating 50,000 cans of water to residents and first responders impacted by flooding in Quincy, Ill. and Hannibal. In partnership with SunteckTTS, the water cans will be distributed locally as needed.

“In times of distress and crisis, MillerCoors believes that access to safe drinking water is critical,” said Michael Nordman, Community Affairs Senior Manager at MillerCoors. “Through the donation of the water cans, we aim to provide comfort and relief to communities affected by flooding in the region and prioritize the safety of all community members.”

The water cans will be shipped from the MillerCoors brewery in Shenandoah, Va., and are expected to arrive on Wednesday, June 5 at Mississippi Bell Distributor’s warehouse in Quincy, Ill. In total, MillerCoors will donate 50,000cans, coming on 20 pallets. Each case is a 12 pack filled with 12 ounces of water in each can.

MillerCoors has an ongoing commitment to water can donations to communities in crisis. MillerCoors launched its water program in 2017 in partnership with Broomfield, Colorado-based Ball, which together have committed to providing more than 2 million cans to the Red Cross to help communities affected by disasters over the next two years. The water is canned at the MillerCoors brewery in Trenton, Ohio, and stored in its Shenandoah, Va., brewery. Graphic Packaging International donated the 12-pack cartons in which the cans are packaged.

MillerCoors has already stepped up in response to flooding in the Midwest in 2019, donating 50,000 cans of water to residents affected by flooding in Ohio’s Miami Valley. Additionally, in 2018, MillerCoors donated 50,000 cans of water to residents in Austin, Texas and 25,000 to residents in southern Iowa impacted by boil orders and 200,000 cans of water to people affected by Hurricane Florence and 100,000 to those affected by Hurricane Michael. MillerCoors made similar donations of more than 550,000 cans of water to Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean from Hurricane Harvey, Irma, and Maria.