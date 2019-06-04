The tennis courts at Huckleberry Park have been reopened.

The four courts have been resurfaced and lines painted by Sport Court of St. Louis, the same company that installed the all-weather cushioned sport surface over the asphalt in 2014. The courts are resurfaced every five years.

The courts were painted with both tennis and pickleball lines. Pickleball players are using the courts every Tuesday night starting at 6 p.m. for games, and encourage participation to increase the enthusiasm of the sport of pickleball.