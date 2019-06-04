Parson also visits Canton, Clarksville

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visited Hannibal Monday morning to see flooding firsthand along the Mississippi River and be briefed on local flood-fighting efforts.

"We are trying to get out and see how people are doing and how we are responding and what we can do from the state level, within reason, to help," said Parson, who also was scheduled Monday to stop in the flood-weary communities of Canton and Clarksville.

Parson said residents along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers are in for a lengthy battle. "I want to remind everybody this is probably a long haul," he said. "We are a long way from these rivers going back to normal."

Missouri already has started seeking federal disaster assistance for flood victims. "It will be coming, I believe, when the federal government decides to do their part by approving it," Parson said.

Parson, who reported more than 300 Missouri roads are under water, said it is impossible to gauge the level of destruction that flooding has done to the state's infrastructure.

"We know we have some bridges that are totally gone in some counties," he said. "When the waters go down what shape are these roads going to be in? For the counties’ sake what are you guys going to be able to do with those low-water bridges on these county roads? Those are going to be some challenging times for you."

Parson is exploring the use of Missouri National Guard personnel to help counties with roadway repairs.

National guard troops already have been utilized in Clarksville, Canton and Hannibal.

"Your guard, which came in here (last week) to help us finish up (sandbagging) the floodwall, was a lifesaver for me," Emergency Management Director for Hannibal and Marion County John Hark said.

Not only has the national guard been utilized to provide flood relief, but so has a portion of the state's prison population.

"We take them for granted sometimes when people are incarcerated, but those men and women are out helping every day just like everyone else. They are putting their back into it," Parson said.

Before departing Hannibal, Parson was driven to a river observation area through Hannibal's downtown, which would be under water without its flood levee.

"Hannibal is dry at this time. We intend to keep it dry," Hark said. "We have some major problems and numerous minor problems. But it is nothing so far we haven't been able to hold, and we will hold."







