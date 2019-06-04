Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation Monday to declare June 2019 as Missouri State Team Member Appreciation Month in Missouri, honoring team members working in Missouri state government

The proclamation is another way Parson and his administration are recognizing the hard work and dedicated public service of State of Missouri team members. Parson has shown continued support of state team members in many ways, such as including the new pay plan in his Fiscal Year 2020 budget, which was approved by the General Assembly and bolstering leadership and management initiatives, like The Missouri Way advanced management training program.

“As Governor, I have the privilege to see the work ethic, honor and integrity of our State of Missouri team members,” said Parson. “I could not be prouder of the dedicated public servants we have in Missouri state government. The commitment of our team members across the state is inspiring. They deserve our thanks and appreciation for their selfless service this month and every day of the year.”

“State of Missouri team members show their tireless commitment to serving their fellow citizens by providing them crucial services day in and day out,” said Drew Erdmann, State of Missouri Chief Operating Officer. “Our team members keep Missouri moving forward by ensuring the health and safety of Missourians. I join Governor Parson, the Cabinet and the citizens of Missouri in expressing sincere thanks.”

“Team members in Missouri state government are devoted to making a difference in the lives of others,” said Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman. “They serve Missourians in so many ways — from providing them with family and mental health support to securing the safety and infrastructure on our roadways. We all owe them our gratitude.”

State agencies will celebrate their team members in a variety of ways across the state this month. Citizens are encouraged to join Parson and state leadership in thanking Missouri state employees for their service to the state and its people.

Missourians can share their appreciation on social media for state team members during Missouri State Team Member Appreciation Month by using the hashtags #MOShowsThanks and #WeServeMO.