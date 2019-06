Four women completed a 200-hour yoga teacher program on June 2, at Twisted Juniper Yoga. Pictured front, from left: Instructor Emily Trevathan and Kallie St. Clair. Second row, from left: Karen Bickel, Talya Mayfield and Tara Otten. Trevathan said they are all amazing teachers and are looking forward to teaching not only at Twisted Juniper, but in the community as well.