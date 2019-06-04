Officers of the Hannibal Police Department responded to a local residence Sunday afternoon for a report of a robbery.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with the female resident, who reported two males forced their way into her residence, threatened her with baseball bats, assaulted her and took money from the residence.

The suspects, Christopher R. Minks, 24, of Hannibal, and Ethan A. Williams, 18, of Hannibal, were at the scene and taken into custody without incident.

The victim suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

Warrants were issued Monday, June 3 by the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Ethan Williams and Christopher Minks with Class E felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and Minks was charged with the Class E felony of third-degree assault for their alleged involvement in the home invasion.

Both suspects bonds were set at $25,000. They remain lodged in the Marion County Jail. Each suspect is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Marion County Associate Court on Friday, June 7.