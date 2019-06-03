Two people were injured Sunday in a three-vehicle accident in Ralls County.

Two people were injured Sunday in a three-vehicle accident in Ralls County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 5:20 p.m., June 2, on U.S. 61, 1 to 2 miles south of Hannibal.

A 2017 Ford Escape, driven by 59-year-old Donna M. Reeves of Palmyra, a 2017 Chrysler 200, driven by 24-year-old Brittany T. Kemry of Perry and a 2017 Mercedes Benz, driven by 40-year-old Stephen J. Malo of Humbolet, Iowa, were all southbound in the passing lane when the Ford began to make a left turn. The Chrysler stopped in traffic. The Mercedes traveled off the left side of the road attempting to avoid the Chrysler and struck the rear bumper of the Chrysler. The Mercedes then hit the driver's side door of the Ford.

Reeves suffered serious injuries. A passenger in the Ford, 61-year-old Deborah Seabavga of Hannibal, sustained moderate injuries. Both women were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.

Reeves and Seabavga were transported by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.