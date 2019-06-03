The American Standard Band organized less than two years ago reunited two Hannibal musicians who were previously together many years ago.

Lead singer and guitarist Kelly Smith said he and guitarist Jamie Fenton had played together more than 30 years ago, before Smith joined the U.S. Navy, where he was in a Navy band.

“We all went our separate ways, and about 18 months ago we got together and got a good thing going,” Smith said.

Richard Dauma on bass and drummer A.J. Allen complete the band.

The American Standard will present a concert at 8 p.m. July 5 at the Hannibal Jaycees' Tanyard Gardens during National Tom Sawyer Days. Admission is $5, and the gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

Prior to NTSD, the band has a gig June 15 at Finn's Food and Spirits in Hannibal for its annual crawfish boil.

Allen, a 33-year-old Jaycees member, is a generation younger than his bandmates. Before becoming a member of the new band, he played drums with No Wake for the past 11 years.

One of Allen's favorite songs is “Train, Train” by Blackfoot. He is confident people will enjoy The American Standard's performance because “our style is all over the board, and we have a little something for everybody.

“We may have some surprises at some point,” he added. “When the band gets going, we are having a good time.”

Smith gave a similar description of their music. “We cover all different genres — southern rock, country. We have a musical spread across the board. We have some Motown, new and old country, a little bit of everything. We don't stick to one style.”

The band has written one song they plan to perform, “Another Whiskey Night.” All four musicians wrote it together, Smith said.

He is confident the July 5 audience will have a good time. “We like to entertain,” he said. “We have fun with our music and with the crowd. The night is about pleasing the crowd.”

At the end of each concert, the band plays the Lynyrd Skynyrd song, “Red, White and Blue,” Smith said. “We support our military and first responders.”

bev.darr@courierpost.com












