• A son, Briar Wayne Moore, was born May 13, 2019, at 5:26 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 18 ½ inches long. His parents are Jessica and Brandon Moore of New London.

• A daughter, Selah Lizette Brown, was born May 16, 2019, at 2:01 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Rhea and Alex Brown of New London.

• A son, Donald Lee Lorenson, was born May 17, 2019, at 5:25 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces and was 22 inches long. His parents are Rebecca and Donnie Lorenson Jr. of Bowling Green.

• A son, George Dean Pelaez, was born May 17, 2019, at 1:58 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Hannah Smith and Jordan Pelaez of Hannibal.

• A daughter, Oakley AnnaRain Smith, was born May 18, 2019, at 12:24 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Kelsey and Will Smith of Hunnewell.

• A daughter, Dylan Rayne Spratt, was born May 22, 2019, at 9:55 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Danika and Trevar Spratt of Palmyra.

• A daughter, Anisha Lynn Spurgeon, was born May 18, 2019, at 1:35 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 0 ozs and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Sarah and Jarrod Spurgeon of Palmyra.

• A son, Brooks Weldon Frieden, was born May 24, 2019, at 11:19 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Brittney and Bryce Frieden of Pittsfield, Ill.

• A son, Lennox Gene Million, was born May 28, 2019, at 12:13 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Caroline and Trey Million of Shelbyville.

• A daughter, Palmer Jean Mosley, was born May 28, 2019, at 2:12 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Jacqueline and Jay Mosley of Hannibal.

• A son, Benson Dean Guthrie, was born May 29, 2019, at 7:48 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Amanda and Grant Guthrie of Barry, Ill.

• A son, Brayden Lee Bates, was born May 30, 2019, at 12:31 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 18 inches long. His parents are Bethannie and Philip Bates of Hannibal.





