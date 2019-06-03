Lake of the Ozarks Wedding Association (LOTOWA) held a business meeting and social networking event at The Magic of Midnight Event Venue located in Brumley on Tuesday evening, May 14th. The event began with a tour of the grounds and cave located at the event center, which both are available to rent.

Lake of the Ozarks Wedding Association (LOTOWA) held a business meeting and social networking event at The Magic of Midnight Event Venue located in Brumley on Tuesday evening, May 14th. The event began with a tour of the grounds and cave located at the event center, which both are available to rent.

A barbeque dinner was catered for attendees from Big T’s BBQ with drinks provided by LOTOWA. Members then went into meeting mode and reviewed results of the 2019 wedding expo, and begin planning the 2020 event, which is held at Lodge of the Four Seasons in Lake Ozark. A social networking hour followed, with the evening ending with a bang, literally. Geoff Knoll of Premier Pyrotechnics gave a showcase of fireworks that lit up the surrounding Ozark hills.

LOTOWA members in attendance were: Susan Duncan with The Party Proper, Kristen Blacksher of KB Photos and Design, Mitchell Bennett Photography, Geoff Knoll of Premier Pyrotechnics, John Marsi of Elite Lighting and Sound, Curt and Kelly Spickler of Cruise Planners Travel, Judy Jo Hutchison of The Legacy Barn, Hal and Peggy Smith of Lake Party Rentals, Steve and Cindy Gum of Photos By Gum, and Mark, Joyce, and Victoria Beabout of The Magic of Midnight Venue.

LOTOWA offers an exclusive Vendor Directory that will save the bride & groom valuable time and money by having the most qualified professionals all in one place! LOTOWA vendors are colleagues, not just industry competitors.

See for yourself, please visit: https://www.getmarriedatthelake.com