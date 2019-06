The Hannibal Hoots remain winless on the young Prospect League season after dropping a pair of games over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Hoots bowed to Danville 10-5. On Sunday, Danville pounded out a 15-8 win.

With the setbacks Hannibal dropped to 0-3.

On Monday evening the Hoots were scheduled to take on the Gems in Quincy, Ill.