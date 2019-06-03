The Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) will host its third installment of a new lecture series titled Coffee Talk at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 9 at HAC, 105 S. Main St.

The Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) will host its third installment of a new lecture series titled Coffee Talk at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 9 at HAC, 105 S. Main St. The program is free and open to the public. Program partners include Wade Stables P.C., Second Breakfast Coffee Roasters and the Missouri Arts Council.

The June 9 speaker is Nora Creason, who will present a lecture titled “At Home with Laura Hawkins.” Creason and her husband Don Metcalf, own the home where Laura Hawkins lived, and died in at the age of 91. Laura Hawkins was immortalized as Mark Twain’s “Becky” in the “Adventures of Tom Sawyer.”

In 2007, Creason and Metcalf took a chance on buying the sadly neglected Fifth Street Queen Anne-style house on North Fifth Street. Knowing none of its history, except for its utter abandonment to at least preserve the neighborhood, today, they have a vision: “We want to make the house a period piece. Nothing newer (except for electricity and a roof), than 1928 when Laura Hawkins died of ‘senility’ at age 91.”

Nora continues to research Laura Hawkin’s life, Laura and Mark Twain’s letters to each other throughout their lives, her slave servant when Laura was a teenager, her concern for orphans and her role in Hannibal society. Join us as Creason delves into all of this, drawing upon the house itself, but also genealogy, photos and personal stories culled by one of Laura’s distant relatives from Franklin, Tenn.

The Coffee Talk Lecture Series is designed to be relaxed, informal, informative and free. Through the Coffee Talk Lecture Series, the Hannibal Arts Council will present community members speaking on various topics, including travel, history, health, current events, food, well-being and yes, art. The series is designed on the premise that everyone has a story and a wide variety of interests and are sometimes willing to share that with an audience.





