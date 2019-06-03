Mark Twain Cave, Patriot Painting and Project Services, Sherwin-Williams work together to complete restoration of one block of Broadway

Mark Twain Cave owner Linda Coleberd worked with a team of community members to beautify two Broadway storefronts — seeking inspiration from a similar project she witnessed in Clinton years ago.

She said the community betterment project in Clinton began with a city subcommittee that sought volunteers to paint a downtown building in need of attention with paint donated from the local paint store. That endeavor led to her quest to help restore two buildings on Broadway in time for Hannibal's summer parades and other bicentennial celebrations.

She quickly received support from Patriot Painting and Project Services co-owners Curt and Kim Linderman, who helped her with labor costs of the restoration of the storefronts for Lynn and Camilla's Dance Studio at 309 Broadway and Colleen's Beauty Salon at 311 Broadway. Sherwin-Williams of Hannibal donated all of the paint for the project.

Coleberd initially expected to restore one storefront with her donation, but the Lindermans told her they would be able to team up with her for the labor to paint both buildings. She said business owners, the Lindermans and the staff at Sherwin-Williams all came together to make a difference. The two remaining storefronts on the 300 block of Broadway's south side still need renovations.

“It just worked out really, really well,” she said. “Everybody said OK. Mark Twain Cave is more than willing to donate funds to downtown Hannibal and the beautification project for Hannibal's 200th birthday. It will make a big difference to that block, I think.”

Curt Linderman was busy Monday morning scraping paint from one of the intricate arched window frames adorning the neighboring buildings. Each frame is solid cast metal and LInderman noted the level of craftsmanship of each frame and the curved eave supports for the roof. “That's what we like — the more ornate buildings, because we get to play with them more,” he said.

He and his wife experiment with color combinations — occasionally tweaking a hue as they highlight period architectural details with their work.

Linderman said 311 Broadway will sport a bright orange color with yellow trim. The orange is likely close to the color that adorned the building before years of fading set in, he said. His goal was to give passersby the impression of springtime. Linderman said he felt the same way as Coleberd about the community effort culminating in two renovated storefronts during Hannibal's 200th birthday. “I think it's a win-win for everybody,” he said.

trevor.mcdonald@courierpost.com







