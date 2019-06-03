Clarksville continues to show its indomitable spirit

Two months of fighting the Mississippi River to its second-highest level in the town’s 202-year history came with an extra whammy over the weekend.

A storm that blew through with heavy rain and high winds Saturday night caused property damage and power outages.

The Clarksville Apartments along First Street were damaged when debris kicked up by what witnesses called tornado-like winds landed on the roof.

There were no injuries or evacuations, but downed lines left many residents of the Clarksville and Paynesville areas without electricity. Ameren Missouri crews restored power to most homes Sunday.

The river level stood Monday morning at just over 37 feet and is expected to drop. Volunteers have built a sandbag levee to withstand a 38-foot level. The record is 37.7 feet in 1993.

Clarksville has had seven of its top 10 floods in the last 18 years. Three of the crests have taken place this year alone. Highway 79 is closed in six Pike County locations and the Champ Clark Bridge at Louisiana remains closed due to flooding on the Illinois approach.