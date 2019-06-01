Earlier this week, I checked the weather forecast for the next 10 days.

I am so anxious for summer, with no precipitation.

However, the forecast looked bleak for the next 10 days.

Why has there been so much rain, when in Genesis 9:11, the Lord promised, “... neither shall there anymore be a flood to destroy the earth.”

My concern was, it’s not just rain. It is the flood in my basement.

May I share our recent experience?

Well, it is not recent. It began about a year ago.

We have been living in our home for 20 years. We sit on a small hill.

Anyway, we have not had water in our basement, ever. Plus, we do not have a sump pump. We never needed one, until about a year ago.

I walked into my basement office to get a document off the printer and I went swish, swish on the floor.

I had never gone swish, swish on the office floor.

I yelled to Kelsey’s staff and told her to grab towels.

So we sopped, and mopped, and squeezed, and fanned the floor. Finally, it stopped.

As a result, the weekend following, we put in French drains, a little cement, changed the landscaping a bit, and the rain never entered the basement, again.

Oh, but our good luck ended.

Last Friday, the flood waters hit. It was a torrential rain, maybe the worst I have seen in 20 years.

It was as if a pipe had broken, perhaps the largest pipe in the city.

Fortunate for me, Kelsey’s staff Michaela was here. She is amazing when it comes to heavy duty things.

She doesn’t just care for Kelsey in a kind and loving way. She will shovel the driveway, when it is 10 degrees below.

Anyway, between the two of us, we grabbed every towel in the house. The beach towels, bath towels, hand towels, kitchen towels, washcloths – you name it – we grabbed them all.

We sopped and squeezed for two hours, as the rain continued.

It was a mess. When we thought we had a handle on it, we didn’t. The water continued to pour in. My desk, file cabinets and picture frames where sitting in water.

The office cardstock poster board, mailers, and magazines, resting on the floor were absorbing rain water faster than we could move them.

Michaela ran up and down the stairs. We had so many saturated towels, we needed tubs to hold them until we could carry them upstairs.

When the first washer load of towels dinged, I was ecstatic.

I tossed the towels in the dryer and ... the dryer wouldn’t start.

“Oh no.” I hollered at Michaela. “The dryer is not working.”

Well, it would work for maybe three minutes and then stop. A bearing went out again.

So we dried the towels for three minutes, and then hung them on hangers, all over the house.

After 9 p.m., Michaela finally went home.

But my night had just begun. I dried towels and continued to hang them, all night long.

I had so many beach towels hanging, my living room looked like a scene from “Beach Party,” with Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello.

May I conclude?

If rain water seeps in and you’re not eating grub,

Grab all the towels and scrub-a-dub- dub.

After wringing the towels, go water the shrubs.

Or dump the wet towels in the hallway tub.

If it runs all night, go to bed, leave the mud.

Say your bedtime prayers. Plead for no more floods.

Diane Mack is coordinator of Putting Families First, Jackson County's Family Week Foundation. Email her at Director@jacksoncountyfamilyweek.org.