The Salvation Army will continue to serve the city of Quincy and the surrounding area while flood relief efforts are taking place.

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Service Team will provide breakfast and supper to volunteers. Through the use of mobile feeding units or canteens, The Salvation Army will serve 300 meals for breakfast and dinner through Monday, June 3.

The Salvation Army is asking community members and businesses for donations. Individuals wishing to donate can drop off monetary donations at The Kroc Center, located at 405 Vermont in Quincy, or text “DONATEQUINCY” to 41444. Donations made at this time will go 100 percent toward flood relief efforts purchasing food for meals. Businesses wishing to donate meals or monetary contributions can contact The Salvation Army at 217-231-5639 to make donation arrangements.

For donations to assist with the flood relief efforts in Hannibal, monetary donations can be taken to The Salvation Army Family Store, located at 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center in Hannibal, or text “DONATEHANNIBAL” to 41444.

For more information, please contact 217-231-5639.