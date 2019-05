Emergency closure due to flooding, road damage

Due to significant damage to the road caused by the results of flooding, Route O in Ralls County between Indian Camp Access and New London Gravel Road will be closed at least through the weekend.

The road has cracked and dropped several inches creating a driving hazard for motorists. Please use alternate routes and refer to the Missouri Department of Transportation's (MoDOT's) online travelers map for updates www.modot.org.