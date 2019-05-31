Captain Kevin C. Kelley, director of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, General Headquarters, announced that Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor Brandon S. Whittington, Q/CVE, is being promoted to chief commercial vehicle officer effective May 12

Captain Kevin C. Kelley, director of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, General Headquarters, announced that Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor Brandon S. Whittington, Q/CVE, is being promoted to chief commercial vehicle officer effective May 12. He will remain assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City.

Whittington joined the Patrol on Dec. 1, 2009, as a commercial vehicle inspector and was assigned to Troop C. He also served in the Troop G, Willow Springs area. In June 2016, Whittington was named hazardous materials specialist and transferred to General Headquarters. In Dec. 2016, he was promoted to commercial vehicle inspector supervisor. Whittington graduated with Commercial Vehicle Officer Class 7 in Nov. 2018.

Chief CVO Whittington grew up in Willows Springs, and graduated from Willow Springs High School in 2004. Chief CVO Whittington and his wife, Danetta (Aldridge), have six children, Curtis, Nathan, Ashlyn, Milee, Abigail and Averee.