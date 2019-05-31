The Springfield Sliders hit the Hannibal Hoots with six runs in the home half of the first inning and never looked back in route to a 12-2 win Thursday night in Springfield, Ill.

The Springfield Sliders hit the Hannibal Hoots with six runs in the home half of the first inning and never looked back in route to a 12-2 win Thursday night in Springfield, Ill. The game marked the Prospect League season opener for both teams.

The Hoots led briefly, plating a run in the first inning. Evan Salmon drew a one-out walk. After stealing second and moving to third on a wild pitch, Salmon would score on an infield out by Kellan Murray.

The Hoots would manage just two hits in the contest.

Losing pitcher was starter Hunter Becker, who allowed eight runs, three of which were earned, in two innings of work.

The Hoots return to action at 7:05 p.m. Saturday against Danville. The game will be played at QU Stadium in Quincy, Ill.



