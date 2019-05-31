Approximately 60 from school district fill sandbags

Students from the Hannibal #60 School District turned out Thursday to help fortify the city's downtown flood levee against what is expected to be a near-record crest on Friday.

District Activities Director Clint Graham helped notify people that volunteers were needed at the levee.

"I sent an email to all my coaches and just asked them to give back to the community, because community members come out and support the athletes throughout the year," Graham said. "It is a way for us to give back through the athletic department and through the school district as a whole."

Graham said a number of sports were represented.

"There is a lot of football players, but there are some other athletes from other sports out here that are helping," he said.

Graham estimated that between 50 and 60 athletes, coaches and other staff members from throughout the school district turned out to help fill sandbags. Two dozen or more athletes then moved to the levee to help place the sandbags.

The strong turnout of student-athletes did not shock Graham.

"I'm not surprised at all. We asked them to help out and they responded. I'm pleased with our turnout today," he said. "I'm glad we can help out and give back to the community."

