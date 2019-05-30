Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will be doing the following work in Marion County

Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will be doing the following work in Marion County. Please see the dates and locations below.

Marion County Route E — Thursday, May 30, the road will be closed from County Road 256 to U.S. Route 36 for pavement repairs. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Marion County Route E — Friday, May 31, the road will be closed from U.S. Route 36 to Route C for cinder seal overlay. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Marion County Route M — Monday, June 3, the road will be closed from County Road 159 to Route D for resurfacing. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Marion County Route M — Tuesday, June 4, the road will be closed from County Road 159 to Route A for resurfacing. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Marion County Route M — Wednesday, June 5, the road will be closed from Route D to Route A for resurfacing. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.