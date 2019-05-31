Students from Northeast Missouri are among honorees who are eligible for the Dean's List for the 2019 Spring semester at State Technical College of Missouri

Students from Northeast Missouri are among honorees who are eligible for the Dean's List for the 2019 Spring semester at State Technical College of Missouri.

To be placed on the Dean's List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.

The local recipients of the honors are:

Luke Reitz, Bethel; Rhett Bird and Erin Madigan, Bowling Green; John Fowler, Hannibal; Jason Echternacht, Leonard; Hayden Brown and Dane Derksen, Monroe City; Braxden Neil, Alexandria Sodari and Logan Wehner, Palmyra; Brandon Williams of Paris; Gentry Buzzard of Shelbina; and Kyle Drebenstedt of Shelbyville.

Visit www.statetechmo.edu to learn more.































