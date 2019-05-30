The June exhibits at the Hannibal Arts Council pack in a lot of media, including paintings by a father and daughter, original watercolors by railroad artist Ted Rose, paintings of Missouri’s mills by a Best of Missouri Hands artist, transportation-themed art from area artists and digital images by photographers near and far

The new exhibits open at the Hannibal Arts Council from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 7. There will be an Artist Talk at 6 p.m. The exhibits will be on display from June 7-July 6. Exhibits and Opening Receptions at the Hannibal Arts Council are always free and open to the public. The HAC Galleries are located at 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Hannibal.

Archie Hayden has loaned HAC his collected paintings by Ted Rose (1940-2002), a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-born railroad artist. This exhibit is part of an ongoing Bicentennial Series in the HAC galleries along with the “Transportation” themed open exhibit.

Other featured exhibits include father and daughter Quincy artists Larry and Sarah Siwek and paintings of Missouri Mills by Best of Missouri Hands member Dave Carter. The Photography Channel, featuring digital photography exhibits shown on a 55” television, brings to life submitted images by featured photographer, Aaron Riley and a themed photography exhibit, “Hannibal Today,” also part of the Bicentennial Series.

HAC gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The HAC gallery is closed on Tuesdays and Sundays. For more information on the current exhibit and other HAC programs, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or visit them on the web at hannibalarts.com.