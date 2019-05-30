The 2019 Tri-State Housing Summit hopes to offer inspiration to communities, opportunities for contractors and homeownership ideas for residents of Missouri, Iowa and Illinois

The free event is scheduled for Thursday, June 13, at the historic Rialto Banquet Center, a restored former movie theater at Sixth and Broadway in downtown Hannibal.

It will be hosted by the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation of Bowling Green, Mo., the Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials of Quincy, the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission of Burlington., Tri-State Development Summit and NeighborWorks America of Washington, D.C.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m., with programs and presentations from 9 a.m. to noon.

“We have some exciting opportunities and cutting-edge innovations to discuss, and we look forward to showcasing the housing progress we’ve made in the Tri-State region during the last year,” said NECAC Deputy Director for Housing Development Programs Carla Potts, who developed the idea of bringing together regional housing stakeholders in 2005. “Our goal is to continue building upon the foundation we’ve set.”

Former Quincy Mayor Chuck Scholz is scheduled to give the welcome remarks and discuss updates from the Tri-State Development Summit, a 36-county group formed after the Flood of 1993 to address issues facing the region. Housing is one of the steering committees that reports to the larger group.

Others scheduled to speak include:

Directors of NECAC, Two Rivers and Southeast Iowa Regional Planning

Randy Griffith of Little Dixie Community Action Agency

Lee Lindsay of Quincy Area Habitat for Humanity

Jason Mohr, Great Plains region administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

NECAC weatherization program client Cora Glenn

John Santner of NeighborWorks America

Last year’s Tri-State Housing Summit was held in Quincy and Potts said it was an overwhelming success. Almost 80 stakeholders heard about programs that are under way or planned in the three states. They also got a chance to tour a downtown apartment renovation project.

“We have grown and expanded our reach a great deal since our first housing summit in 2005,” Potts said. “We’re developing programs and services that will allow more people to become homeowners, fix existing houses and create new opportunities for older structures.”

To make a reservation, or for more information, call NECAC at 573-324-6622.