Portions of U.S. Route 36 closed near Chillicothe and Hamilton

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has now opened the eastbound lanes on U.S. Route 36 west of Bevier allowing for two-way traffic.

Flooding has closed all four lanes of U.S Route 36 in portions of Linn, Livingston and Caldwell counties between Chillicothe and Hamilton.

Please follow detour signs or consult the Traveler Information Map to see other flooded roadways and plan your route. However, flooding may occur with little or no notice. Even though you have a planned route, you may come upon water-covered roads. Missouri Department of Transportation crews and their partners are monitoring road conditions closely, but floodwaters can rise quickly, before their crews and other emergency services are able to place barricades across the roadway.

If you come upon a flooded roadway without barricades, do not drive through the water. Pull over to a safe location and call MoDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service line at 888 ASK MODOT (1-888-275-6636) to report it.

MoDOT is urging everyone to closely monitor conditions in their area, heed all evacuation notices and never enter a water-covered roadway or drive around barricades. Just a few inches of flood waters can force a vehicle off the roadway. In addition, it is not uncommon for roadways and shoulders to be damaged when flooded, creating unsafe conditions for motorists.

For the most up-to-date information on this flooding event, visit:

www.modot.org/2019-northwest-missouri-flooding

www.traveler.modot.org/map or download MoDOT’s smartphone app