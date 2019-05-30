Captain Matt Walz, director of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Patrol Division, is encouraging boaters to avoid flooded areas where boating traffic may negatively impact community flood damage prevention efforts

Captain Matt Walz, director of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Patrol Division, is encouraging boaters to avoid flooded areas where boating traffic may negatively impact community flood damage prevention efforts. Many communities are working to prevent additional flood damage from occurring and unnecessary boating traffic in these areas can adversely affect those efforts.

The Missouri and Mississippi rivers and the many associated tributaries to those rivers are experiencing major flooding, so those waterways are particularly vulnerable to additional damage. Avoid any unnecessary boat operation in these areas.

Please do your part in minimizing the impact flood waters are having on Missouri communities. Avoid boating on flooded waterways.