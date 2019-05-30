Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft recently welcomed thousands of students from 45 schools to “Archives Alive!” an educational program offered annually by the Secretary of State’s State Archives in Jefferson City

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft recently welcomed thousands of students from 45 schools to “Archives Alive!” an educational program offered annually by the Secretary of State’s State Archives in Jefferson City.

“We’re proud to offer students from across the state a chance to learn about Missouri’s rich history in a way that is both engaging and entertaining,” Ashcroft said. “Our 'Archives Alive!' performances shed light on the most important events in state history and highlight some of Missouri’s most well-known personalities.”

Over the course of seven performance days, more than 3,500 third, fourth and fifth grade students, parents and teachers from across the state experienced this unique educational opportunity. Many attendees also received a tour of the State Archives.

Attendees are taken on a journey through Missouri history in a 45-minute performance beginning with the state’s first inhabitants. The program then provides a better understanding of European settlement within the state and its role in the Civil War and World Wars I and II, as well as the importance of famous Missourians like Mark Twain, Jesse James, George Washington Carver, Laura Ingalls Wilder, Virginia Minor and more.

Schools with students in attendance:

Abiding Savior Lutheran School

Arcadia Valley Elementary School

Blair Oaks Elementary School

Bush Elementary School

California R-1 Elementary School

Cedar Hill Elementary School

Christian Fellowship School

Conway Elementary School

Discovery Elementary School

Eugene Elementary School

Fatima Elementary School

Goodman Elementary School

Immaculate Conception School

John Weldon Elementary School

Lawson Elementary School

Lutheran School Association of Cole Camp

Maries R-I Elementary School

Marion Elementary School

Mark Twain Elementary School (Brentwood)

Mark Twain Elementary School (Rolla)

Marvin Elementary School

McIntire Elementary School

Morgan County Elementary School

MRH Elementary School

New Bloomfield Elementary School

Orchard Farm Elementary School

Pioneer Trail Elementary School

Polo Elementary School

Ray Miller Elementary School

River Oak Christian Academy

Rock Bridge Elementary School

Russellville Elementary School

Salisbury Elementary School

Scotland County Elementary School

Southwest R-1 School

St. Ann Catholic School

St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Grade School

St. Francis Xavier School

St. James Catholic School

St. Joseph Catholic School

St. Martin Catholic School

St. Peter Interparish School (Jefferson City)

St. Peter Catholic School (Kirkwood)

Trinity Lutheran School

Williamsburg Elementary School

“Archives Alive!” is sponsored by Hawthorn Bank, the Missouri Association for Museums and Archives, the Rock Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Friends of the Missouri State Archives in partnership with the Missouri Humanities Council.