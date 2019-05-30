Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft recently welcomed thousands of students from 45 schools to “Archives Alive!” an educational program offered annually by the Secretary of State’s State Archives in Jefferson City
“We’re proud to offer students from across the state a chance to learn about Missouri’s rich history in a way that is both engaging and entertaining,” Ashcroft said. “Our 'Archives Alive!' performances shed light on the most important events in state history and highlight some of Missouri’s most well-known personalities.”
Over the course of seven performance days, more than 3,500 third, fourth and fifth grade students, parents and teachers from across the state experienced this unique educational opportunity. Many attendees also received a tour of the State Archives.
Attendees are taken on a journey through Missouri history in a 45-minute performance beginning with the state’s first inhabitants. The program then provides a better understanding of European settlement within the state and its role in the Civil War and World Wars I and II, as well as the importance of famous Missourians like Mark Twain, Jesse James, George Washington Carver, Laura Ingalls Wilder, Virginia Minor and more.
“Archives Alive!” is sponsored by Hawthorn Bank, the Missouri Association for Museums and Archives, the Rock Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Friends of the Missouri State Archives in partnership with the Missouri Humanities Council.