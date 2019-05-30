The Quinsippi Stamp Club’s fifth meeting of the year will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Good Samaritan Home, 2130 Harrison in Quincy

The Quinsippi Stamp Club’s fifth meeting of the year will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Good Samaritan Home, 2130 Harrison in Quincy.

After a short business meeting the Club will hold a stamp auction. The public is invited to participate in the bidding and/or provide items relating to stamp collecting, such as postal stamps, stamp collections, and first day covers. The auction provides an opportunity to find a home for those duplicates in your collection or for that old collection found in the attic or to add to your collection those items you have been searching for. A free copy of the items listed for the June 5 auction is available upon request by calling 217-430-2033. Refreshments will be provided.

Anyone interested in stamp collecting and related materials are always welcome to attend the monthly meetings. These meetings are on the first Wednesday of each month at the Good Samaritan Home. The Stamp Club will be glad to help anyone who may have philatelic items to sell or dispose of. For additional information about the Club, call David at 217-430-2033.