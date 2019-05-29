The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake has announced that the John F. Spalding and Indian Creek Beaches will be closed until further notice due to high water, starting Tuesday, May 28.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake has announced that the John F. Spalding and Indian Creek Beaches will be closed until further notice due to high water, starting Tuesday, May 28. These closures are due to elevated lake levels; which, can create unseen underwater hazards that compromise the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers mission to provide safe outdoor recreational opportunities.

The areas will re-open when conditions allow.

For further information contact the M. W. Boudreaux Visitors Center at 573.565.2112 or by email at marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil.