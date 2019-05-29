Missouri State Parks, in conjunction with Missouri Department of Conservation, welcomes the public for a free fishing weekend June 8-9

“We want to welcome anglers of all ages to our parks,” said Ben Ellis, director of the Division of State Parks. “This is a great opportunity to spend quality time making memories with family and friends during a free fishing weekend across Missouri.”

Fishing licenses, trout permits and prescribed area daily tags are not required to fish during this special weekend. Regular fishing regulations, such as size and daily limits, still apply. A summary of Missouri fishing regulations may be found Missouri Department of Conservation’s webpage at https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/2016_FishRegs.pdf.

“This is an extremely popular weekend,” said Lucas Bond, Communications Manager for Missouri Department of Conservation. “Missouri is home to about 1.1 million anglers.”

For more information about the free fishing weekend, call Missouri State Parks at 800-334-6946 or the Missouri Department of Conservation at 573-751-4115.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.