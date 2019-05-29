Erin Garrison of Clarksville United Methodist Church checks on food supplies as the community prepares for yet another surge from Mississippi River flooding. Two of the top 10 inundations in Clarksville’s 202-year history already have occurred this year, and six of the top 10 since 2001. The church was planning over the weekend in case it needed to resume daily meals for flood-fighters and displaced families. If the predicted crest of 35 feet holds, it would be the sixth-highest on record. The river stage was just under 34 feet Monday morning. Flood stage is 25 feet. Meanwhile, the Champ Clark Bridge at Louisiana was closed again Monday due to high water on the Illinois approach, and Highway 79 was closed by flooding in at least five spots between Louisiana and Annada.