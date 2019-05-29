Several roads closed in Northeast Missouri due to flash flooding

An exponential amount of rain overnight has caused flash flooding closing several roads in northeast Missouri overnight, including U.S. Route 36 both east and westbound lanes west of Bevier at the Chariton River in Macon County.

Drivers are asked to use Missouri Route 3, and Routes C and T as a detour. Additional flash flooding may occur. Please watch for and obey all warning signs.

Several letter routes in Schuyler, Shelby, Macon, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Monroe, Scotland, Adair and Clark counties are also closed. Since this is flash flooding, the best source of updated information for drivers is to refer to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) online traveler map at www.modot.org. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.