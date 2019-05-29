The Mark Twain Chorale will present a special bicentennial concert at 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the First Presbyterian Church, 120 N. Sixth St., in Hannibal.

It will include favorites such as “Old Man River” along with gospel music and songs about Hannibal's history. Folk songs will feature the fiddle, harmonica and banjo. A selection of songs from the musical “Tom Sawyer” will be presented. Admission is free, with a free will offering accepted.

For more details about the bicentennial concert contact, Chorale Director Jane Griffen at 573-629-3165 or jgriffen@hlg.edu.

For upcoming bicentennial events, visit hannibal2019.com.