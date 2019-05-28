Hannibal has been without a city manager since mid-March

An announcement on hiring of Hannibal's next city manager could be made as early as this week, according to multiple sources at city hall.

The city council was presented portfolios of four "viable candidates" who successfully made it through the testing and screenings of The Pace Group, a recruiting firm that the city hired in January to market the position nationwide and help with the screening process, Mayor James Hark said. Hark is happy with the quality of candidates with whom the council has met, he said.

The new city manager will not assume his or her duties immediately after an announcement is made, said Angel Zerbonia, city clerk.

"Professional positions as such generally provide a month's notice to their current employer," she said.

Hark is hopeful the new city manager will be in Hannibal by the start of the new fiscal year, he said. The city's 2019-20 fiscal year begins July 1.

The city has been operating without a city manager since March 15, when Jeff LaGarce departed after serving 12 years in that position.

In early March, Hark said the hiring process could take about 60 days.

A temporary chain of command was established in which Andy Dorian, director of the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department, was given greater authority over city operations. Dorian's temporary duties became permanent earlier this month. He was given a pay raise and the title of director of central services. His duties now include the overall day-to-day operations and management of both the parks and recreation, and street departments. His responsibilities also include operations and management of the city's former landfill and Hannibal Regional Airport.







