Nothing provides as much enjoyment on a hot day as an ice cream treat. If that is not available, then a popsicle or slushy drink could do the trick, too — that is, until your head feels like it is going to explode from pain. Less than a minute later, the pain is gone, but it might come back after taking another bite or drink of the cold beverage meant to give you relief.

The sensation you are feeling often is called a brain freeze or an ice cream headache. Is this a real thing? Let’s see.

The Brain-Freeze Reality

Yes, a brain freeze or ice cream headache is a real thing, and it has been around for a long time. The term “brain freeze” first was used in 1937, but humans certainly suffered from it long before that. Well, since the time cold food and drinks were introduced. Scientists call the feeling sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia.

The Cause of Brain Freezes

You probably can guess the behavior that causes a brain freeze: It occurs when you eat or drink something very cold. When a very cold substance hits the roof of a very warm mouth, the sudden change in temperature causes the arteries that lead from the mouth to the brain to immediately get smaller. The arteries then will swell instantly when warmer blood rushes in.

This rapid contraction and expansion of the arteries in the roof of the mouth triggers a pain signal in the brain. The signal pathways get crossed, which makes the pain feel like it is in the forehead, even though that is not where the swelling of the arteries occurred.

The greater the temperature difference, the greater the chance of a brain freeze. Brain freezes occur more often in the summer, when your mouth is warmer than it is in the winter.

Scientists believe brain freezes are not a flaw in the human body but probably are a defense mechanism to keep our brain healthy. Our brain prefers to be warm. When the nerves sense the brain is about to get hit with cold blood, it triggers pain in an effort to stop whatever is causing cold blood to make it to the brain. Remember, when the human body evolved, ice cream did not exist. Therefore, the body does not know it is a temporary cold that will not hurt the brain.

The Brain-Freeze Cure

There is some good news. First, brain freezes do not cause permanent damage. They feel horrible, but you will be just fine. Second, they usually go away in less than a minute. Third, you can do some things to make your brain freeze go away quicker.

Harvard medical scientists studied the causes and cures of sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia. They concluded that once the swelling of the artery went down, the pain went away. While brain freezes typically don’t last that long, you could make them go away even faster by pressing your tongue up against the roof of your mouth. That will warm up the entire area and allow the artery to return to its normal size faster.

If you want to get rid of a brain freeze even faster, you could sip some warm water when the pain sets in. However, this means you need to have a cup of warm water ready every time you want to eat something cold, just in case.

While a study about how to relieve your brain freeze might seem important enough, there is another important reason for this research. It turns out people who suffer from migraine headaches also tend to suffer from more brain freezes.

By understanding this link and understanding the cause of some headaches, scientists are hoping to find better ways to either prevent or relieve headaches. It is possible that medicines can be developed that will use this knowledge to relieve longer-lasting headaches.

So as you enjoy your summer, no need to avoid the ice cream. But to avoid the pain, you might want to take smaller bites and have a glass of warm water handy.

Mike Szydlowski is science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools.