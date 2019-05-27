MoDOT announced May 27 that U.S. 54 in Louisiana at the Champ Clark Bridge was closed Monday, May 27, due to flooding.

Also, water from the rising Mississippi River has gone over state Highway 79 south of Hannibal at Continental Cement, and the road is closed.

There are several areas along Highway 79 between Hannibal and Winfield that are closed. Please refer to the online traveler map at www.modot.org for updates.





