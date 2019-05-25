Rummage sale at Nativity of Mary

The Altar Society at Nativity of Mary Parish, 10017 E. 36th Terrace, Independence, is hosting its annual rummage sale June 11-14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. June 14 is $5 bag day. The rummage sale is in the school basement. Use the U.S. 40 entrance.

Listen for Holy Spirit at Stone Church

The theme for Sunday's service at Stone Church Community of Christ, 1012 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, is “Listen for the Holy Spirit,” with Alecia Cripps as speaker. Keith Martin will be presiding, and Paulette Resch and Pamela Landrum will provide music. Closed captioning is available for the hearing impaired. Call 816-254-2211 or visit www.stone-church.org for more information.

Strawberry Fest at Trinity Presbyterian

Trinity Presbyterian, 1400 W. Sheley Road, Independence, is hosting its Strawberry Festival from 3 to 5 p.m., June 2. There will be fresh strawberries and strawberry desserts of all kinds. Donations are accepted. For more information, call the church at 816-252-5893.

– Examiner staff