Event planned Saturday, June 8

The Hannibal Pirate Pride bands will be the beneficiaries from the Brewskies Music Festival 5K run, which is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 8.

"This is the third year for the Brewskies 5K. This is the first year that the Hannibal bands have been involved in this event. We were asked by the festival sponsor if we would like to run the 5K this year," said Shannon Rosenkrans, the HHS Pirate Pride Band colorguard instructor, who is cosponsor of the event along with Christina Booth.

Rosenkrans said the run will begin at Sawyer's Creek.

"We will run down (MO) 79 towards Continental Cement and then back, river allowing," she said. "If the river is up, then we will run from Sawyer's Creek to Stowell school and back."

Rosenkrans is hopeful that 100 walkers and/or runners will participate.

"We understand this is a building year for us, so we hope to make this grow in future years," she said.

The fee to participate is $25, which includes a T-shirt or tank top, plus a medal. Registration may be done online at Hannibalbrews.com .

"There will be certificates for the top finishers in different categories," Rosenkrans said. "Each person will receive a medal, but we do want them to have bragging rights for finishing in their age group."

Money raised through the 5K will be pumped back in to the band's halftime program.

"We have 125 band members this year with 22 of those being in the color guard," Rosenkrans said, noting that not long ago there were just five color guard members. "We put on a new halftime show each season. This involves costumes and flags for the color guard that match the theme of the show. The proceeds will help (cover) the cost of the show flags and other expenses that go into putting on our halftime show."

Sponsors of the event include BASF, Becks Seed, Cargill, CoolByke, Country Financial, DOT Foods, Sustainachem, Target, US Cellular, Wavelengths.



