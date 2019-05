A Take Over Tuesday event is on the way from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Finn's Food & Spirits, 214 N. Main St.

Toys for Tots volunteers will be your waitstaff for a drink and a meal.

All of the proceeds from the evening will benefit the 2019 Toys for Tots program, bringing hope to children at Christmas.