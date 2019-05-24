Lunches being served at area community centers for the week beginning May 27.

Vesper Hall – 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger. Reservations will be taken up to 3 p.m. the day before. After that will be considered a walk-in and you're asked to wait until noon to check in. Call 228-0181.

Meals include bread, milk, coffee, tea.

MONDAY: Closed for Memorial Day.

TUESDAY: Spinach and chicken alfredo, zucchini and squash, salad with green peppers, tiramisu.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken tetrazzini, buttered carrots, toasted salad with red peppers, blackberry cobbler.

THURSDAY: Swedish meatballs, Brussels sprouts, pickled beets, diced peaches.

FRIDAY (Birthday lunch): Crispy garlic chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, strawberries in shortcake.

Fairmount Community Center – 217 S. Cedar St., Independence

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Suggested donation: $3.50 for everyone. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance; call 254-8334.

Each meal served with bread or roll, and milk.

MONDAY: Closed for Memorial Day.

TUESDAY: Tater tot casserole, stewed tomatoes, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Smothered pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, Antigua vegetables, dessert.

THURSDAY: Ranch chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, dessert.

FRIDAY: Beef n’ noodles, Italian vegetables, dessert.

Palmer Center – 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Suggested donation: $3; guests: $6. You may reserve a meal up to three days in advance. To make or cancel your reservation, call 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999, ext. 4.

All meals are served with milk.

MONDAY: Closed for Memorial Day.

TUESDAY: Seasoned chicken breast, potatoes au gratin, broccoli, pineapple/man-or-mix, multigrain bread, graham crackers.

WEDNESDAY: Stir-fried chicken with rice, stir-fried vegetables, cold pickled beets, mandarin oranges, whole-grain white bread, shortbread cookies.

THURSDAY: Barbecued chicken, whole-grain hamburger bun, Prince Edward mix, potato salad, watermelon, graham cracker.

FRIDAY (Birthday lunch): Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, ice cream and white cake.