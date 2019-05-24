Lincoln County Missouri Route 79 from Route Y to Cardinal Hill is closed due to flooding

Please drive carefully. Never drive through flooded roads, always wear your seat belt and put your phone down while driving. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) personnel thank you for your patience.

There are still numerous roads flooded in Missouri. Please refer to the online traveler map at www.modot.org for updates.





