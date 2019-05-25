Hannibal artist Mark Wavering will be busy this summer displaying his artwork with three new art shows coming to Hannibal's Huckleberry Park, Central Park and Riverview Park beginning Saturday, June 8

Wavering has been partnering with Hannibal Parks & Recreation to display 16-by-20 photos and artwork in Hannibal's parks since the beginning of April. The Art Circus featured images of animals from April 1-15 in Central Park. With summer approaching, several art shows will be lined with rows of the artwork arraigned for easy viewing and reading while walking.

The Art Circus will return on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 in Huckleberry Park, and it will appear Saturday June 15 and Sunday, June 16 in Riverview Park. Wavering will set up a show featuring flower artwork from Saturday, July 8 to Saturday July 15.

Wavering said he enjoys the chance to work with Parks & Recreation — displaying a growing collection of artwork while encouraging visitors to take a stroll through Hannibal's parks.

“I'm looking forward to more shows at the parks after this with different subjects,” he said.

Since Wavering’s first Art Circus in October 2016, he has been showing his artwork more frequently in additional venues throughout the area. In addition to holding exhibits in Hannibal, Moberly, Columbia and Quincy, he has five works for sale on Amazon that range from coloring books to collections of watercolor paintings and photographs. His books are available for reading at Hannibal-LaGrange University.

For more information, search for “Unofficial: Having fun” on Facebook.

