As part of Hannibal’s 2019 Bicentennial Celebration, over 200 Hannibal service men and women are being recognized for their service to our country on banners around Hannibal. The banners are possible to a generous sponsorship by Independent’s Service Company, who printed the colorful vinyl banners on display.

In late 2018, the Hometown Heroes program was announced in the community, asking for information on past and present service men and women. The community’s support was overwhelming; the Bicentennial Committee received well over 200 photos and military service information. The photos range from servicemen in World War I to current active duty members, with all military branches represented.

“Countless men and women of our community have served our country, a few of which are close friends of mine from Hannibal, and we are honored to be able to highlight some of these brave men and women during Hannibal’s bicentennial,” said Allan Atkins, sales manager of Independent’s Service Company. The banners are being put up by the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department now through Memorial Day.

“The Bicentennial is a perfect time to remember those that have fought for the freedoms we enjoy in this country,” said Gail Bryant, Bicentennial Committee chairwoman. “The Bicentennial Committee was extremely gratified to be able to create a tribute to some of the many service men and women of our community and were thrilled to work with a local business to make it happen. We know that Hannibal residents and visitors will be touched by the special thanks the Hannibal community is able to give back to our veterans during the bicentennial.”

For more information about viewing these banners firsthand in Hannibal, go to VisitHannibal.com.





