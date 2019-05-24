The Hannibal Parks & Recreation Aquatic Center is opening Saturday, May 25.

The pool is open noon-6 p.m. seven days a week.

The aquatics director of the Hannibal Aquatic Center is Jenna McDonald and the pool managers are Ronny Ferrel and Brenda Krigbaum.

The lifeguards are: Andrea Altiser, Molly Broughton, Andrew Bryant, Blair Burton, Ryleigh Butler, Olivia Clark, Josh Foster, Kyleigh Gibbs, McKenna Grimmer, Martina Hayden, Elle Hudelson, Emily Hultgren, Emily Humphrey, Lainee Kistler, Kendel Locke, Kylie McAfee, Adrya Nickelson, Maggie Raney, Christian Shobe, Tyler Stevenson, Jace Tischer, Kolin Westhoff, Josie Zeiger and Myra Mayfield.

There are 10 lifeguards on duty at all times at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.

Front Desk/Concessions workers are: Abbey Adkins, Jordan Allen, Ashley Bigsby, Levi Blaine, Erica Feather, Grace Heibel, Emily Land, Madison Madore, Allison Nelson, Kiara Parker, Alayna Pipkin, Michaela Saxbury and Riley Stevenson.

Admission prices are: children 2 and under: free; youth (ages 3-17): $4; adults (ages 18-54): $5; and seniors (ages 55 and over): $3.

10-punch passes are available for $20 at the pool and at the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department office at City Hall, 320 Broadway. More information is available from 573-221-0154.

Swim lessons at the Hannibal Aquatic Center begin June 10. The registration deadline is June 7 but registration will close when all 24 slots are filled. Other activities coming up at the Aquatic Center include other Sunday Funday specials, Mermaid and Shark School and Cardboard Boat Races June 22.

More information is available at Hannibal Parks & Recreation website, www.hannibalparks.org