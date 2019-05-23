Weather permitting, Chester Bross Construction will resume work on McMasters Avenue in Hannibal tonight Thursday, May 23, starting with pavement repairs

Weather permitting, Chester Bross Construction will resume work on McMasters Avenue in Hannibal tonight Thursday, May 23, starting with pavement repairs.

“Pavement repairs will be done in the northbound driving lane between U.S. 36 and Palmyra Road,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Martin Lincoln Jr.

The remaining work, which will begin next week involves milling off the old surface, then putting down a new surface.

“This will require a lane closure in the direction in which work is progressing and will take place during night time hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as to cause minimal impact to traffic,” Lincoln said.

All lanes will be open during daytime hours.

Resurfacing will continue through early July. Crews will begin at the north end of the project near the entrance to Luther Manor Nursing Home.

“Drivers will see some uneven driving surfaces during the remaining work. We appreciate everyone’s attention while driving safely through the work zone” said Lincoln.

The project begins north of the Missouri Route 168 intersection in Hannibal and continues to just north of Warren Barrett Drive. Chester Bross of Palmyra was awarded the project for just over $5.2 million. The project is now able to resume because pavement temperatures requirements have been met.

Please use caution when traveling through this area, and obey all work zone signs and personnel. Also, please put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636) or the MoDOT Northeast District site at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or sign up for specific McMasters Project updates through email and text alerts at https://www6.modot.mo.gov/eMoDOTWeb/jsp/signon/signon.jsp.