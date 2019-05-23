Truman VA emergency management vehicle supports Jefferson City-area veterans

Following last night’s severe weather, Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital has deployed its dual use vehicle, or “DUV,” to Jefferson City.

Truman VA’s DUV currently is stationed at the medical center’s community-based outpatient clinic, located at 3430 W. Edgewood Dr., in Jefferson City. The vehicle remained on-site until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23.

“There was no damage to our clinic in Jefferson City,” said David Isaacks, FACHE, Executive Director of Truman VA. “The clinic is open and fully operational. However, we deployed our emergency management vehicle to provide support for area Veterans who may require assistance.”

A DUV is a specially designed vehicle that can be used for routine or emergency patient transport. The vehicle also can serve as a platform for providing aid during disasters and other emergent situations. As an independent unit, it is equipped with generator power and communications. The vehicle is staffed with two registered nurses, two social workers and clerical support. The team has been contacting area veterans to make sure they have everything they need.

In addition to the DUV, a Truman VA social worker was deployed to Eldon to assist veterans in that area.

“We were not contacted by emergency officials to provide aid,” Isaacks said. “However, we want veterans to know that if they need assistance we are here for them. We want to be a resource on the ground and ready when needed.”

If you are a veteran, or you know a veteran in the Jefferson City area who needs assistance, please call Truman VA’s Jefferson City outpatient clinic at 573-635-0233.