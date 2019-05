Missouri Route 79 north of Clarksville and Route N at the MO 79 intersection in Pike County are now closed due to flooding

Please use alternate routes and never drive through flooded roads.

Please refer to www.modot.org for updates on the traveler map to stay updated on current traffic impacts.