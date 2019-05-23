The 2019 Committee on Nominations for Missouri Rural Electric Cooperative will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at the headquarters office, 975 West Ross in Palmyra, to select candidates to fill the three Director positions whose terms expire this year: Richard Disselhorst — District #1; Ross Frankenbach — District #2; and David Wright — District #3

The 2019 Committee on Nominations for Missouri Rural Electric Cooperative will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at the headquarters office, 975 West Ross in Palmyra, to select candidates to fill the three Director positions whose terms expire this year: Richard Disselhorst — District #1; Ross Frankenbach — District #2; and David Wright — District #3.

Members of the nominating committee appointed by the Board of Directors include:

District #1: Sandra Lochman (573-769-4182) 6453 County Road 324, Palmyra; Darin Redd (573-248-8786) 6250 County Road 306, Taylor; and Bradley Wigle (573-795-6986) 3795 County Road 329, Palmyra.

District #2: Gene Behring (573-231-2300) 5240 County Road 203, Hunnewell; Leila Burch (573-248-8914) 6229 Highway E, Palmyra; and Cherry Masterson (573-248-5763) 6810 Veteran’s Road, Hannibal.

District #3: Jerry Broughton (573-231-6299) 8202 Shelby 362, Emden; Ronald Krigbaum (573-439-5897) 1725 Highway J, Philadelphia; and Glen Wilson (573-795-3551) 1118 County Road 116, Hunnewell.

Any member who desires to seek nomination for election or knows someone interested in being considered for the Board of Directors should contact one of these individuals.

Directors will be elected by the Cooperative’s membership at the Annual Meeting set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Palmyra High School Gymnasium, 1745 S. Main St. in Palmyra.