Due to high water levels on the Mississippi River, Missouri Route 79 in Louisiana, Pike County is currently closed between North Carolina Street and Buffalo Street due to flooding. Drivers are reminded not to drive through flooded roads.

To keep up to date on road and flooding conditions in your area, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) personnel encourage you to visit our traveler information map at www.modot.org.